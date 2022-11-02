Imran’s march

This refers to the news report, ‘Revolution could be soft or through bloodshed: Imran Khan’ (Nov 1). Khan has further explained that the revolution can come through either the ballot box or bloodshed. Revolutionary leaders usually have a policy framework, but so far all we hear from Khan is ‘my way or the highway’. In such circumstances, a march by large, unruly and charged crowds can only be condemned.
The government has also planned to deal with marchers firmly. I think Imran Khan also knows that things will not go his way, which explains the snail’s pace of his march.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
