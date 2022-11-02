The good performance of the PDM government of the last six months needs to be acknowledged. One of its accomplishments is Pakistan’s exit from the FATF, which is a result of the support from the US. Over the last few months, the government has taken several measures to improve its ties with the US.
The finance division has managed the rapid downfall of the rupee against the dollar in an efficient manner. Work on CPEC projects is going smoothly. It is hoped that things will improve further if the incumbent government completes its tenure.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
