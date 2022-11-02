Education reforms

A nation does not progress unless it focuses on education and ensures that its citizens have access to quality education. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s education sector is in dire need of reforms. Students prefer rote-learning over understanding concepts; they study to pass the exams, not to explore new concepts. Teachers also do not pay much attention to students’ progress. Without a skilled workforce, Pakistan cannot walk on the path to progress.

Reforms must be introduced at the school and university levels to ensure that our education institutions are producing talented and dedicated graduates.

Rehan Ilahi

Lahore