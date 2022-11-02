Financial worries

The economic decisions taken by the current government have created difficulties for people, especially the salaried. An increase in taxes has compelled most businesses to shut down their operations, resulting in a surge in unemployment. Prices of food items like wheat, pulses, rice and vegetables have also increased exorbitantly.
Crops that are grown in Pakistan and are not exported from any other country are also being sold at high prices. The deadly combination of unemployment and inflation has resulted in an increase in crimes.
Tanzeel Riaz
Karachi
