Children’s future

Child labour is, unfortunately, quite common in our country. Countless children are forced to work to support their families. Some of them work in hazardous conditions without any safety measures. Children are supposed to complete their education. They should not be working strenuous jobs to make ends meet. Our government is responsible for ensuring that children have access to a better life.
This can only be done when employment opportunities are created so that adults can earn decent money to support their children.
Yousuf Mandokhail
Karachi
