Peaceful march

The number of protesters in the long march of Imran Khan is increasing. We do not know what the outcome of this march will be when it reaches Islamabad. But there is fear among people; no one wants this march to turn into a violent clash between the police and protesters.

The PTI should think about the safety of marchers, and the law-enforcement agencies must ensure that the march remains peaceful. Both the government and the PTI must prevent any untoward incidents.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi