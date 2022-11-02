Peaceful march

The number of protesters in the long march of Imran Khan is increasing. We do not know what the outcome of this march will be when it reaches Islamabad. But there is fear among people; no one wants this march to turn into a violent clash between the police and protesters.
The PTI should think about the safety of marchers, and the law-enforcement agencies must ensure that the march remains peaceful. Both the government and the PTI must prevent any untoward incidents.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
The cold nights of the winter season often bring lots of difficulties for the homeless and the poor. Helpless people...
The government seems to have turned a blind eye to the issue of malaria. In Sindh, a large number have died after...
The coalition government took charge in April to undo the damage caused to the economy by the Imran Khan government....
This refers to the news report, ‘Revolution could be soft or through bloodshed: Imran Khan’ . Khan has further...
The good performance of the PDM government of the last six months needs to be acknowledged. One of its accomplishments...
A nation does not progress unless it focuses on education and ensures that its citizens have access to quality...
Comments