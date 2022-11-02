A new package

This refers to the news report, ‘PM announces Rs 1,800bn Kissan Package’ (Nov 1). The prime minister did not find it necessary to disclose how the Rs1.8 trillion package would be funded. The 2022-23 budget projects a budget deficit of over Rs3 trillion; even the FBR’s tax collection targets could be missed following contraction in imports. The collection for the month of October shows a sizable shortfall. The IMF is also not in the mood to allow any relaxations, and the prospects of sizable external inflows also remain dim.
It seems that this Kissan package is nothing but an effort to infuse some false hope in a hopeless situation.
Shoaib A Majeed
Karachi
