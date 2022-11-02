Promoting tourism

Pakistan’s untapped tourism sector still waits for the attention of authorities. We could easily become the next most-favourite and most-visited tourist spot if our leaders realize the potential of its sector. Factors like smooth roads, affordable domestic flights and boutique hotels can attract tourists here. There is a lot to explore in Pakistan, and the government can earn a lot of revenue through tourist fees. Pakistan’s fragile economy needs immediate solutions, and tapping the tourism sector is one of them.
Rohail Liaquat
Karachi
