Lula da Silva, best known as Lula, the former president of Brazil, has defeated his rival Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential contest in the country. The victory is an important one, as it puts Brazil back among the South American nations that lean towards the left, even if many would argue that Lula is not a full-fledged socialist or communist leader. He has however in the past worked for welfare policies for the people and his political ideology is in direct contrast to that of Bolsonaro, who favours the previous Brazilian military regime, which ruled between the mid-1960s and 1985 and was known for its human rights outrages as well as policies which favoured the wealthy.

In an extremely close contest, Lula gathered 50.9 per cent of the popular vote compared to 49.1 per cent for Bolsonaro. However, Bolsonaro has yet to officially acknowledge the result. He is clearly displeased with the loss and some close aides suggest he may challenge the results. But most others argue that this is unlikely, and that Lula will once again be in charge of Brazil and its often troubled politics. Brazil is marked by acute poverty, as well as extreme wealth for the one per cent. In this sense it is not different from other countries around the world with a similar economic standing. The challenges though are many and include stamping out narcotics, crime and other problems.

The victory comes as good news for those who oppose the far right especially after the gains made in Europe and also in South America for parties from this side of the political divide. Progressives around the world see Lula’s win as a positive step forward towards taking Brazil back on track towards a country which is more equitable and which can offer more to its lowest income groups and the many citizens who need jobs and better welfare. This can happen only if he is able to come out with policies which can bring about real change after a tenure of Bolsonaro in power which saw many steps taken in the past moved back. The worst was the way Bolsonaro took to virtually selling off the Amazon rainforest. Lula is a popular leader for many, a hero for some. He has been known to stand up for trade union rights and has been a voice for Brazil’s working class, notably after the recent recession caused by the Covid-19 crisis. As expected, Bolsonaro has commented on the ‘flawed system’ of elections in the country, but at the moment Brazil is in celebration over the pink tide that has reached its land.