On the face of it, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Rs1.8 trillion Kissan Package looks like a stitch in time. What could be more important for a country projecting a huge dip in its GDP growth on account of cataclysmic flooding that washed away food stocks and swamped vast tracts of farmland? In fact, international development organizations like the World Bank were already urging the government to do something about the country’s devastated farm sector. With floodwaters yet to recede from parts of the lower Indus valley and farmlands in the rest of the flood hit areas still waterlogged, there are fears the coming wheat crop will be delayed. Food imports have become necessary and prices are already going through the roof. International energy and commodity market conditions shaped by the war in Ukraine as well as the runaway inflation plaguing all major economies are not helping either.

Speaking of inflation, the numbers are in for the month of October and they are not pretty at all. Food inflation in particular is reaching hairy proportions, raging at 36 per cent overall, representing 31 per cent for non-perishables and a staggering 70 per cent for perishables. We all know that energy and food prices are the two major drivers of inflation in our country. If the package eventually results in greater domestic food production and therefore lower prices, the benefits will inevitably accrue to the common Pakistani. It is also encouraging that PM Sharif’s team has shown the sagacity to spread the subsidies over farm inputs including energy, seeds, and fertilisers as well as farm equipment like tractors. The back debt of farmers ruined by the floods has also been covered. All of which is to say that the Kissan Package is a timely intervention in the right direction, and its huge size is only appropriate to the problem at hand.

On the other hand, as such support packages go, the devil is always in the details – and execution. It is still not clear what proportion of the subsidies being rolled out will reach the smallholders and what proportion will line the pockets of rent-seekers. The advent of SMEs in the farm sector, heralded by the package as a great step forward, in particular needs close examination. This could be a cover for farm corporatization, a contentious issue long on a slow burn. The PM and his team need to take a step back and ask themselves some hard questions. Do we really need this at this juncture? Will it really benefit the farmers devastated by the floods or is it a trojan horse being used to shunt foreign corporations disguised as SMEs into our agrarian economy? Farm corporatization may indeed be the direction we need to take, but such a move must be preceded by a public and exhaustive cost-benefit analysis. If and when we think we are ready to make our move, all stakeholders must be fully on board and the design of its rollout must ensure its benefits outweigh its inevitable costs.

Finally, wheat sowing season is well underway in Pakistan and the government is yet to lock on a support price for the country’s number one food staple. This tardiness is near-criminal because farmers need to know what to expect for their produce before sowing the crop. The Kissan Package also makes little sense in the absence of support prices. Why the government did not announce those numbers ahead of or at least simultaneously with the package defies comprehension. Nevertheless, the government must waste no time in announcing support prices for all major crops. In brief, the Kissan Package looks good on paper, but we will know its real worth and utility after we have seen how it is executed. Shehbaz Sharif made a name as a shrewd administrator over his multiple stints as Punjab chief minister. The execution of the package will test his mettle at the federal level. The nation’s farmers have their fingers crossed, but the burden of proof rests with the government alone.