KCCI hails raise in LCs limit

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed a raise in letters of credit (LCs) from $50,000 to $100,000 and termed it a pro-business move that would facilitate the business community.

The chamber also appreciated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement to extent the last date for filing income tax returns till November 30, 2022, and keeping the petroleum prices unchanged.

“The business community warmly welcomes these announcements and the determination being exhibited by the government to pay special attention to the issues and recommendations being given the business and industrial community,” KCCI president Mohammed Tariq Yousuf said.

He added that raising of LCs limit to $100,000 would help in expediting around 8,000 cases of suspended LCs. “We are delighted to see that the State Bank has been directed to start clearing the LCs from today.”

He was of the opinion that the government was trying its best to provide relief to the business and industrial community despite facing severe economic challenges.

KCCI chief also hailed the performance of the Finance minister mentioning that Pakistani rupee was one of the strongest performing currencies in Asia in October, rising by 3.3 percent against the dollar. “Effective strategies have to be defined and implemented to bring down dollar below Rs200 level, which will provide a huge relief to our economy which is overburdened with foreign debts.”