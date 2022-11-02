PTCL holds awareness session

KARACHI: PTCL Group has held a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign that was concluded with a webinar in collaboration with Maroof International Hospital, Islamabad to sensitise its female employees regarding prevention and early detection of the disease, a statement said on Tuesday.

Organised in correspondence with a global campaign called Pinktober, the webinar had Dr. Saira Mehmood as the guest speaker who emphasised the need to self-examine for early detection, which she said could ensure a full recovery from the otherwise life-threatening disease.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone 4G kick-started their breast cancer awareness campaign in early October also called Pinktober by illuminating PTCL and Ufone buildings with bright pink colors and turning their corporate logos pink on all digital platforms.

The group carried out an SMS broadcast campaign in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to instill a sense of awareness among its entire user base. A weekly breast examination poll was conducted to encourage the female staff to examine themselves for early signs or symptoms.