Apparel forum slams declining textile exports

KARACHI: Pakistan Apparel Forum (PAF) Chairman Jawed Bilwani on Tuesday lamented decline of 16.56 percent in textile exports in October 2022, and said the sector would deteriorate further if the government left its issues unattended.

Textile exports declined to $1.335 billion in October 2022, down 16.56 percent from $1.60 billion during the same month last year. Resultantly, the growth rate of textile export has also declined, which had witnessed 26 percent increase during last fiscal year, he added.

Total national exports were recorded to the tune of $31.76 billion in FY2021-22 in which total textile exports were approximately $19.4 billion with a historic increase of 26 percent, he said, while pointing out that Karachi had bagged 50 percent share within that.

Bilwani said that if the government had ensured uninterrupted supply of energy/gas, exports would have enhanced more than 26 percent, as more than 40 allied industries of textile had also excelled in growth and performance during last year.

However, all this was now conditional to the government honouring the new textile policy, continuation of regionally competitive energy tariffs (RCET) for both power and gas, release of sales tax refunds within 72 hours after approval of RPOs, and uninterrupted supply of power and gas.

“Raw materials and accessories, machinery and spare parts which are being imported should be allowed without any impediment and permissions to import whatsoever,” Bilwani demanded.

Another major factor of decline in textile export is discontinuation of DLTL, which has been made part of the Five Years Textile Policy, like previous policies, but the commitment has not be fulfilled.

“Continuation of DLTL and swift refunds of sales tax against exporters’ claims hold the key to enable exporters to achieve their export target without facing any liquidity problems and pressure,” the chairman said.

He asked the government to consider “these genuine issues faced by the value-added textile industry” and to resolve the problems of the industry or else the value-added textile exports would face further decline in exports each coming month.

This, he said would ultimately have a negative impact on the economy, sustainability, and development of Pakistan.

He appealed to the prime minister, finance minister, commerce minister and economic team of the government of Pakistan to take a serious view of the state of affairs, and order immediate remedial measures to save the backbone of the nation’s economy.