Stocks extend gains on improved sentiment

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of a positive outcome of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China while investors also greeted a government's decision to increase the LC limit, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 544.03 points or 1.32 percent to 41,808.69 points against 41,264.66 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,833.43 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,264.66 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply higher amid rupee recovery after the government decision for clearance of trade LCs up to $100,000.

“Hopes on China debt rollover and CPEC revival amid PM China also visit played positive role in bullish close,” Mehanti said.

However, mid-session pressure remained on Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf’s protest long march. KSE-30 index also increased by 224.89 points or 1.49 percent to 15,286.35 points compared with 15,061.46 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 95 million shares to 191.142 million shares from 97.476 million shares. The trading value surged to Rs6.311 billion from Rs2.501 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.735 trillion from Rs6.663 trillion. Out of 356 companies active in the session, 250 closed in green, 82 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed positively where the benchmark index settled at 41,808 level (up 1.32 percent). “The day kicked off on a positive note as initial gains were led by the cement sector over a decline in international coal prices where LUCK, MLCF, DGKC and PIOC closed higher,” he said. “However, in the second half investors' interest was also witnessed in the technology sector where TRG and NETSOL hit their upper limit, further AVN and SYS also closed higher.”

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle PakistanXD, which rose by Rs100 to Rs5,800 per share, followed by Goodluck Ind., which increased by Rs44.79 to Rs642 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Colgate Palm, which fell by Rs39.58 to Rs1,999.42 per share, followed by Premium Tex.XD, which decreased by Rs33.24 to Rs659.90 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was witnessed at the PSX. “In anticipation of positive outcomes from the Prime Minister's visit to China and the international coal prices plummeting, the bulls made a comeback after continuous dry sessions, reaching an intraday high of 568 points and giving investors much-needed confidence,” the brokerage said in a post market note. “Main board volumes improved dramatically yet 3rd tier stocks continued to lead the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+131.2 points), power generation & distribution (+41.8 points), cement (+83.7 points), E&P’s (+64.7 points) and fertilizer (+42.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 33.117 million shares that increased by 15 paisas to Rs1.48 per share. It was followed by Cnergyico PK with 11.629 million shares that closed higher by 11 paisas to Rs4,75 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, Pak Refinery, G3 Technologies, TPL PropertiesXB, Agritech Limited, GhaniGlobalGlass, Fauji CementXB and Hascol Petrol. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 61.848 million shares from 22.594 million shares.