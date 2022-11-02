Rupee rises

KARACHI: The rupee on Tuesday extended gains for a second straight session in the currency market on the back of a recent warning to speculators from Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and a drop in real effective exchange rate, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 220.65 per dollar, versus its previous close of 220.89 in the interbank market. It rose by 0.11 percent on day-on-day against the greenback. In the open market, the domestic currency gained 50 paisas to close at 226.50 per dollar. Traders expect the upward trend of the local currency would continue in coming days.

Dar met with heads of banks and exchange companies over the weekend and vowed to take harsh action against anyone engaged in currency speculation or hoarding. The actual value of the rupee, according to the finance minister, is below the 200 per dollar mark.

REER index depreciated to 90.9 in September, compared with 94.4 in the previous month, which shows the rupee may strengthen further in the days ahead.

Remittance inflows have been decreasing. Cash sent home by Pakistani citizens who are employed overseas is slowing down, according to banks and exchange companies.