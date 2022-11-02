Growing crime rate: Traders threaten to observe shutterdown in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The traders on Tuesday threatened to observe a complete shutter strike if the ongoing crime wave doesn’t come to an end within a week.

“There is lawlessness in the city and suburbs and the police have failed to control the soaring cases as for the first time two masked motorcyclists fired and seriously injured a trader after snatching over Rs2 million from him,” Haroonur Rasheed, the president of traders’ body, told reporters.

Flanked by the body’s chairman Fayyaz Solehria and General secretary Mohammad Hanif, he said that trader Shahid Hashmi was on his way to Abbottabad on Sunday evening when two masked motorcyclists intercepted his vehicle and managed to flee after depriving him of money and injuring him seriously.

“The injured traders are hospitalised in Ayub Medical Complex in a critical condition. And the police despite lodging an FIR are yet to arrest the robbers,” Haroonur Rasheed said. Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Hanif said that during the last couple of weeks robbers broke into shops in the city and its suburbs and decamped with the cash, goods and other valuables. Mohammad Fayyaz told reporters that in another robbery, the burglars also deprived a man of cash at gun-ponint in the College Doraha area and managed to flee.

Millers warned: Meanwhile, District Food Controller Uzma Shah has warned millers to ensure the quality of wheat flour being sold at the subsidised price in the markets. “I have received complaints about the quality of wheat flour being sold on the subside price and its grinding ratio by the formula set by the government might be preserved, otherwise legal action would be initiated against millers,” she was speaking at the meeting attended by the millers from across the district. Shah said that millers were being provided with the wheat at the subsidised price only for the purpose to reciprocate the wheat flour to people on the official/ relief prices.