PTI wants system wrapped for power: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has condemning the remarks of former Prime Minister Imran Khan over martial law and said the PTI’s quest for power had driven it to the extent that it wanted the system be wrapped up.

“Any derailment of the system will have disastrous effects on the federation,” he warned while commenting on the statement of Imran Khan that, “let martial law be imposed, don’t threaten me”.

Senator Raza Rabbani warned that imposition of martial law or a technocrat government would further bare the internal fault lines and have serious consequence. Counting the serious consequence for the federation, he said if martial law was imposed then intra-provincial and provincial-federal polarization would increase.

Second, he said, extreme nationalist movements in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will gain momentum and they would become nurseries for external agencies. Third, he said, internal terrorism, which has already increased, will engulf the entire federation. He said in a political vacuum the TTP insertion would make further inroads. “Religious extremism will be further fanned and lead to increase in internal terrorism,” he added.

He said martial law would lead to total destabilization of the political system and as a consequence the economy. Seventh, he said a destabilized society and polity will put national security at sever risk. He said the eighth consequences of martial law is that in the changing regional and global scenario, strategic priorities cannot be fixed nor decisions taken without the consent of the people i.e Parliament.