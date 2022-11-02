Naval chief confident of combat readiness

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain.
The Naval Chief was addressing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded at Naval Headquarters here on Tuesday During the conference, matters related to geostrategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.
Comprehensive briefing on important on-going and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy was also given to Chief of the Naval Staff, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said. Admiral Niazi emphasised strengthening maritime security and maintaining combat readiness so as to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.
The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The Admiral expressed full confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.
He also appreciated the efforts put in by Field Commanders, civil administration and various philanthropist organisations in providing continuous assistance to flood-affected people. Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff and Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.
MANSEHRA: The traders on Tuesday threatened to observe a complete shutter strike if the ongoing crime wave doesn’t...
PESHAWAR: The German government would extend support to the Capital Metropolitan Government for improving social...
ISLAMABAD: Following agreements with various European and Canadian universities, students of Health Services Academy ...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has condemning the remarks of former Prime Minister Imran Khan...
KARACHI: The main character of Barrister Fahad Malik murder case Raja Arshad, who was convicted last month by an...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Muhammad Azam Swati Tuesday claimed he was taken to an unidentified place...
Comments