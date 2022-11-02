Naval chief confident of combat readiness

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain.

The Naval Chief was addressing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded at Naval Headquarters here on Tuesday During the conference, matters related to geostrategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Comprehensive briefing on important on-going and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy was also given to Chief of the Naval Staff, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said. Admiral Niazi emphasised strengthening maritime security and maintaining combat readiness so as to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.

The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The Admiral expressed full confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts put in by Field Commanders, civil administration and various philanthropist organisations in providing continuous assistance to flood-affected people. Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff and Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.