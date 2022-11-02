Nasir sues Gen Amjad over false accusation

LONDON: The central character in the Judge Arshad Malik video scandal and UK PMLN leader has issued a Rs750 million defamation notice to Lt-Gen (retired) Amjad Shoaib for accusing him of being involved in the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a video published on his social media channel, Amjad Shoaib declared Nasir Butt the murderer of journalist Arshad Sharif. "This information has come through that Nasir Butt, who is an absconder and who is seen with Nawaz Sharif, arranged the murder of Arshad Sharif. It has been said that he did so on the instructions of Maryam Nawaz. These are pieces of information,” said Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib.

At a press conference here, Nasir Butt said he was shocked to see Gen Amjad Shoaib making false allegations against him. He called Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib a "corrupt and dishonest man who had made billions through corruption and was known for lying and spreading fake news." Butt shared a copy of the legal letter sent to Amjad Shoaib by Raja Khalid Mehmood, former deputy attorney general, and Supreme Court lawyer, on the claimant’s behalf.

Nasir Mehmood said that Amjad Shoaib’s defamatory clip, available on YouTube as well as on social media platforms, has damaged his reputation as well as his family in the eyes of the public at large, and he was claiming Rs750 million against damages by Amjad Shoaib. The amount was declared against the mental torture and agony injury, loss of reputation, special damages, legal assistance, and general charges.

The legal notice served on Amjad Shoaib said that he had to pay the amount within 15 days, failing which Nasir Mehmood would initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings in the competent court of law.

At the press conference, Nasir Butt said that Amjad Shoaib made baseless allegations and failed to substantiate them. He said the local police admitted their role and there are questions about who asked Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan and sent him to Kenya, but "Amjad Shoaib accused me of murder to deflect attention".

The letter to Gen Shoaib accused him of making false allegations against Nasir Butt and Maryam Nawaz for "some hidden agenda and for the satisfaction of your ulterior motives, the accomplishment of your nefarious designs", linking them with the "unfortunate and fateful incident which took the precious life of Arshad Sharif".

Butt’s lawyer has asked Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib to apologise and pay damages or face court action. The letter continues: "No allegation about the murder/killing of Arshad Sharif was ever levelled by his legal heirs against my client, but you, by your vendetta and some unknown grudge, involved my client in the said unfortunate incident and attempted to divert the attention from real facts and actual culprits."