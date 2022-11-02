Nine-year-old boy burns to death in road crash

SUKKUR: A 9-year-old boy burnt to death while his parents received burn injuries on Tuesday.
Reports said that in a collision between a motorcycle and truck at Dahariki bypass in District Ghotki, flames flared up and enveloped Aslam Mazari who was burnt to death while his father Akram and mother Naseem received injuries.
Dahariki police said the speedy truck hit the motorcycle which caused a sudden fire. The motorcycle riders were travelling to Mirpur Mathello. Police took the truck driver into custody and started a probe.
