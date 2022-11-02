The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses milestone of Rs150 crore

KARACHI: No film is ready to face the “Gandasa” of "The Legend of Maula Jatt", "Geo films" presents, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films' masterpiece.

The ‘Legend of Maula Jatt's’ “Gandasa” has beaten all the films coming against him. Pakistan's mega budget film has crossed a new milestone by doing a global business of Rs150 crore. The film, which collected Rs102 crores worldwide and 48 Rscrores from Pakistan, is now very close to the target of 200 crores.

"Maula Jatt" everywhere. Slogans of "Maula Jatt" are echoing. The record-breaking innings of the Punjabi film is going on all over the world. There is a rush of families to watch the wonderful Pakistani film in various cinemas.

The blockbuster movie raised such flags all over the world that the mega budget films of India have also piled up in front of it. Renowned actors, artist, directors and international media are also forced to praise this masterpiece film of Pakistan.