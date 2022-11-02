The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses milestone of Rs150 crore

KARACHI: No film is ready to face the “Gandasa” of "The Legend of Maula Jatt", "Geo films" presents, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films' masterpiece.
The ‘Legend of Maula Jatt's’ “Gandasa” has beaten all the films coming against him. Pakistan's mega budget film has crossed a new milestone by doing a global business of Rs150 crore. The film, which collected Rs102 crores worldwide and 48 Rscrores from Pakistan, is now very close to the target of 200 crores.
"Maula Jatt" everywhere. Slogans of "Maula Jatt" are echoing. The record-breaking innings of the Punjabi film is going on all over the world. There is a rush of families to watch the wonderful Pakistani film in various cinemas.
The blockbuster movie raised such flags all over the world that the mega budget films of India have also piled up in front of it. Renowned actors, artist, directors and international media are also forced to praise this masterpiece film of Pakistan.
MANSEHRA: The traders on Tuesday threatened to observe a complete shutter strike if the ongoing crime wave doesn’t...
PESHAWAR: The German government would extend support to the Capital Metropolitan Government for improving social...
ISLAMABAD: Following agreements with various European and Canadian universities, students of Health Services Academy ...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has condemning the remarks of former Prime Minister Imran Khan...
KARACHI: The main character of Barrister Fahad Malik murder case Raja Arshad, who was convicted last month by an...
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed confidence over combat readiness and...
Comments