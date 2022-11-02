‘No power can deter PTI from ridding country of corrupt elements’

SUKKUR: Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Syed Ali Zaidi and other PTI leaders, addressing the press conference in Sukkur on Tuesday, said that no power on earth now could deter them from ridding the country of corrupt and imported rulers both from Islamabad and Karachi.

They said that some quarters, to counter the growing popularity of Imran Khan, wanted to bring "convicted and certified thief" Nawaz Sharif to the country as they have brought Ishaq Dar, who according to them, had messed up fiscal matters in the country.

The PTI leaders said that the convicted prime minister wanted to create controversy by bringing in the new Army Chief of their choice, adding that such moves were detrimental to the state institutions and the state itself.

"The convicts should not be allowed to even speak in the appointment of the chief of armed forces," they maintained, and said that Imran wanted fresh elections in the country to bring stability which, according to them, was facing the worst economic crisis.

They said that all federal ministers and Sindh ministers, instead of providing relief to flood-affected people and focusing on the core issues of the country, were spending their time countering the popular narrative of Imran Khan.

The PTI leaders hoped that they were peaceful and going to take part in the ongoing Azadi March with a clear mindset to boot out the power-hungry rulers. They said that they were not going to conquer Islamabad but to purge it from corrupt rulers, who sneaked into power through a foreign conspiracy.

They said that soon after their successful march, Imran would encamp in Karachi and change the political landscape of Sindh. They said the people of Sindh were keen to join Imran Khan to rid of the rulers who had plundered the funds meant for welfare.