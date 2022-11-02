‘Improved maternal nutrition requires counselling’

Islamabad:Women’s health and well-being have been placed at the heart of planning for social service plans by the current government, said Special Assistant to PM/Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam.

She was speaking at the technical session “Role of healthcare providers for improving maternal nutrition” organized by Nutrition International at the 12th Annual Public Health Conference, hosted by Health Services Academy. Addressing the event, Romina stated that, SDGs have been fully adopted by the government as their own development goals and nutrition is at the heart of all SDGs.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Shabina Raza, Country Director of Nutrition International stated that women’s nutritional needs, particularly during pregnancy are of utmost importance. Evidence suggested that pregnant women who received nutrition advice from healthcare providers showed positive changes in their dietary behaviour to those who did not. National Nutrition Survey 2018 shows that only 15 per cent of women receive nutrition counselling and only 7 per cent receive counselling on breastfeeding. She stressed the need to enhance the capacity and focus of HCPs on nutrition counselling.

Highlighting Nutrition International's commitment to addressing maternal malnutrition in the country, Dr. Raza said, “this year marks Nutrition International’s 30 years of work to transform the lives of people – especially women, adolescent girls and children – by improving their nutritional status”. Nutrition International works with the Federal and provincial governments to improve maternal nutrition outcomes through a combination of approaches; iron-folic acid supplementation, multi-micronutrient supplement and nutrition counselling besides large scale food fortification. By 2030, we have committed to preventing at least 60 million cases of Anaemia globally, that heavily impacts women, adolescent girls and children, she added.

Dr. Baseer Khan Achak­zai, Director of Health Programme & Nutrition, MNHSR&C highlighted that almost half of women and children in Pakistan are malnourished, with 14 per cent of Women of Reproductive Age (WRA) being under nourished and over 42 per cent Anaemic. HCPs have the time and opportunity to assess, diagnose, categorize and prescribe the best solution to tackle maternal malnutrition, especially during ANC and PNC to women and their families. Realizing the economic and public health implications of malnutrition among WRA - the significance of maternal nutrition and its impact on the reduction of child stunting and wasting, the Government of Pakistan has developed a national Maternal Nutrition Strategy for Pakistan, he added.

The government of Pakistan developed the National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Strategy and Action Plan, provincial multi-sectoral nutrition strategies and other sectoral policies/strategies to address the malnutrition status of women and children through embedding nutrition within multisectoral programmes. Owing to the COVID pandemic followed by flood emergencies, the malnutrition situation in Pakistan has worsened, calling for emergency prioritization by all, especially by HCPs.

Field experts from implementing programmes, acad­emia and researchers shed light on opportunities of how best HCPs can play their role in advancing the maternal nutrition agenda and overcome gaps that need to be addressed, to break the vicious intergenerational cycle of malnutrition.