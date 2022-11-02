Daanish schools budget passed

LAHORE: Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority (PDS&CEA) in its meeting directed the administration to complete the under construction schools at the earliest and expressed satisfaction on the excellent results of Matric and Intermediate.

The authority passed the budget for the year 2022-23. The meeting reviewed the completed and under-construction projects while the Vice-Chairperson directed the administration to complete the Daanish Schools at Mankerah, Taunsa and Centres of Excellence at Pir Mahal and Chakwal.

Fulbright scholarships: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting with the Awardees of Fulbright Scholarship 2023 at City Campus here on Tuesday. The VC announced constituting a committee to guide its graduating students to compete for and win Fulbright Scholarships for Master’s and PhD studies in the United States.