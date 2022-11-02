Man’s tortured body found

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man, who went missing from Raiwind area a day ago, was found dead on Tuesday. The tortured body of the missing man, identified as M Akram, was recovered from the railway tracks in Raiwind area. Circumstantial evidences implied that the victim had been tortured to death by unknown persons. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary to ascertain the cause of death.

Boy injured: A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when a string, assumed to be from a stray kite, cut his face near Walton Cantonment Board, South Cantt. The injured was rushed to hospital. A case was registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of the victim’s father M Javed.

Four drug peddlers arrested: Shahdara Town police arrested four drug peddlers identified as Tariq alias Chatta, Parvez alias Peja, Maqbool and Imran and recovered drugs including ice, heroin, hashish and cannabis weighing 5kg from their possession.

FABRICATED milk unit unearthed: PFA on Tuesday has unearthed a unit producing thousands of litres fabricated milk with hazardous chemicals on a daily basis.

The unit was established in a house in Kanganpur on Kasur Road. PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the PFA’s vigilance cell has traced the unit after hectic efforts. He said that PFA has lodged an FIR against three accused including Ashraf, Waqar and Waseem in the nearest police station on account of adulteration.

He said that the operation was continued against the milk adulteration mafia for at least 18 hours. The team has confiscated 3,000 litres of chemically contaminated milk, 50kg of glucose, nine drums of rancid oil, 50 bags of urea powder, four mixing machines, two pumps, gas cylinder and plastic drums during the raid, he added.

Man commits suicide: A man committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. It was reported that the deceased, identified as Shahbaz, got upset after exchanging hot words with his brothers. He locked himself up in a room and took poisonous pills.