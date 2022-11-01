Seminar: Character building termed pillar of education system

PESHAWAR: Character building is the most important pillar of the education system. Educational institutions need to focus much attention on the character building of the students besides teaching them course work. The education system should be based on Islamic lines and basic national needs.
These views were expressed by speakers at a seminar on “Character Building Through Education” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) at the University of Peshawar.
Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Idrees was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the seminar which was presided over by the IRS Director Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil.
