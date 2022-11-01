IPRI-arranged moot: Food security, population Pakistan’s fundamental problems

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies organized a roundtable conference with the students and faculty on ‘Population and Food Security’ on Monday at Wah University, under the Grand National Dialogue.

The conference was chaired by Vice-Chancellor UOW Dr Jameel-un-Nabi and co-chaired by Director Research IPRI, Brig (Retd) Raashid Wali Janjua. The event was attended by experts in population and food security including Muhammad Arif Goheer, Head of Agriculture and Coordination Global Change Impact Studies Centre Islamabad; Ms Shehla Nazmeen, Department of the Sociology University of Wah; Dr Muhammad Zaman, Professor of Sociology Quaid-e-Azam University; Dr Faiza Athar Khan, Department of Economics Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Professor Nazir Hussain, Dean Social Sciences University of Wah; Prof. Dr Jameel-un-Nabi Vice-Chancellor University of Wah; Director Research IPRI Brig (Retd) Raashid Wali Janjua and President IRS Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz. Dr Jameel-un-Nabi appreciated the think tanks’ efforts in Grand National Dialogue to highlight population and food security issues as a serious human security threat whereas Arif Goheer highlighted an agricultural loss of $3.97b in recent floods.

Brig (Retd) Raashid pointed out a loss of 24 MAF of water due to storage reservoirs, and an expected 6 MAF water shortage for the Rabi crop. He said that population management is crucial because if annual population growth is not brought down to under 2%, from the current 3%, Pakistan will have a population of 350 million people by the year 2050, which will be disastrous. The speakers pointed out that food security and population are fundamental problems, and that Pakistan is at the cusp of a meltdown. “Issues such as population explosion, drainage of resources, changing dietary habits and climate change are affecting global food security, especially in a resource-starved and highly populous country like Pakistan,” said the speakers.

The need for integrated planning, climate-smart agricultural practices, and population control through education and women empowerment were some of the recommended solutions by the experts for the impending population explosion and containing food security threats. They hinted at land degradation and said that 69 per cent of the 8767 housing societies in Pakistan are illegal and causing a temptation for agriculturalists to sell their land, which has resulted in a drastic fall in agricultural production. Speakers also drew linkages and said food insecurity stems from economic insecurity, lack of resources and lower income inequality. Dr Jameel-un-Nabi said it was crucial to address all issues because many sections of the society believe that Pakistan will soon become un-habitable.