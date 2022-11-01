Hold talks or it will be over, Rashid to govt

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that the people who have positioned containers on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, are unaware of the intensity of the circumstances. He urged government to hold talks about elections otherwise its game will be over. Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid gave example of Raza Shah Pehalwi, saying that he failed to impose power and they are nothing compared to him.

He went on to say that November is important and its first 10 days are not less, local media reported. He said that Lal Haveli is his private property. He termed Deputy Administrator Asif Khan a corrupt man. He said his removal had been reversed and was sent to Rawalpindi for him (Rashid).