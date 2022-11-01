Hold talks or it will be over, Rashid to govt

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that the people who have positioned containers on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, are unaware of the intensity of the circumstances. He urged government to hold talks about elections otherwise its game will be over. Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid gave example of Raza Shah Pehalwi, saying that he failed to impose power and they are nothing compared to him.
He went on to say that November is important and its first 10 days are not less, local media reported. He said that Lal Haveli is his private property. He termed Deputy Administrator Asif Khan a corrupt man. He said his removal had been reversed and was sent to Rawalpindi for him (Rashid).
PESHAWAR: Character building is the most important pillar of the education system. Educational institutions need to...
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday rejected a reference, seeking disqualification of former prime...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Policy Research Institute in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies organized a...
ISLAMABAD: Multiple social media posts claim that the Punjab police have recovered significant quantities of arms and...
ISLAMABAD: A banking and an Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in two...
PESHAWAR: Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rehan Gul Khattak had a maiden visit to Nowshera district on Monday where...
Comments