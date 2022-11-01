Flourmills in Nowshera inspected

PESHAWAR: Character building is the most important pillar of the education system. Educational institutions need to...
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday rejected a reference, seeking disqualification of former prime...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Policy Research Institute in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies organized a...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that the people who have positioned...
ISLAMABAD: Multiple social media posts claim that the Punjab police have recovered significant quantities of arms and...
ISLAMABAD: A banking and an Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in two...
Comments