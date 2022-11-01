 
close
Tuesday November 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Flourmills in Nowshera inspected

By Bureau report
November 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rehan Gul Khattak had a maiden visit to Nowshera district on Monday where he inspected functional flourmills and checked grinding process with special focus on quality.

Comments