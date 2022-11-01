 
Student stabbed to death

By Bureau report
November 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: A student was stabbed to death and another was injured after an exchange of harsh words at Bagh-e-Naaran Park in Hayatabad on Monday. One Iftikhar told police that some boys exchanged harsh words with him and his cousin. Later they called other friends. He said they attacked him and his cousin Ibrar, 20, with knives.

