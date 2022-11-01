ECNEC okays $9.85bn ML-1 project under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council has granted approval of much-awaited Mainline (ML-1) at the estimated cost of $9.85 billion under CPEC.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday, which was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Planning & Development Minister of Baluchistan Noor Muhammad Dummar, Federal Secretaries, Chairman FBR and other senior officers.

The ECNEC considered and approved in principle Ministry of Railways modified PC-1for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1(ML-1) project at the cost of $9,851 million subject to recommendation of cost, technical details and preferably an equity participation financial model. Main Line -1 (ML-1) starts from Karachi, passes through Kotri /Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and terminates at Peshawar.

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council also approved Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Project at the cost of Rs292,388 million with foreign share of Rs263,149 million. The project envisages construction of 44- kilometer long and dedicated track of modern urban Railway in Karachi starting from Drig road, passes through areas, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B area, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, SITE, and Liyari.

The ECNEC also approved the establishment of 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project in district Neelum, AJK subject to revision of cost based on exchange rate of dollar at Rs220. The project envisages construction of 48MW Hydro Power Project located on the lower part of Baral river which is right bank tributary of Neelum river, near Kel town village Shounter in Neelum Valley.