STDC honours fighters and survivors of cancer

KARACHI: October reminds us that cancer is a journey and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) stands with grit to support all the fighters, admiring the survivors, honoring the departed, and never giving up hope.

The knowledge and minds of people who are captivated by ignorance need to be dismantled to overcome the stigma, as Pakistan alone has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with 90,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company is honored to host a breast cancer awareness session for #WomenofSTDC/EnergyDepartment held at our head office. The event was attended by female employees, organizers, and guest speakers, health care manager Dr. Nadia Shahzad and Dr. Kanwal Khalid Khimji from K- Electric. Join the fight, one step at a time, as every ribbon makes a difference.