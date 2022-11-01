103 test positive for dengue in two days

Islamabad: A total of 103 patients have been tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last two days bringing the average number of patients being reported per day from the region to below 53.

A significant decline in the number of dengue fever patients being confirmed positive from this region of the country has been witnessed in the last one week or so after a fall in temperature however the dengue fever outbreak is still intense in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that a total of 52 new patients have been confirmed positive from the federal capital in the last 48 hours that has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the District Health Office Islamabad to 4,758. It is important that the number of deaths due to dengue fever this year from Islamabad is nine.

To date, as many as 2,766 patients have been confirmed positive from rural areas of the federal capital while 1,992 patients have so far been reported positive from urban areas of Islamabad. To date, a total of seven patients have died of dengue fever from rural areas and two from urban areas in ICT.

On the other hand, as many as 51 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last two days taking the tally to 4,285 of which three patients have lost their lives due to the infection.