Punjab faces severe gas crisis

LAHORE: After meeting KP’s consumption requirements which has first right to use gas, Punjab only receives about 500 MMCFD which is not enough even for the domestic users, said senior General Manager Syed Jawad Naseem Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

Addressing members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry, he appealed the business community to sign RLNG contracts, at least, for the upcoming winter period as resources of system gas are depleting with the passage of time. He said signing an LNG contract is a viable option for the industry.

SNGPL, on the request of LCCI, will put up the extension on the disconnection date of 31st October to the higher authorities. The President LCCI Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber will convince its members to shift to the RLNG for the upcoming winter period.

Jawad Naseem said RLNG and system gas supplied through same pipes, the industry will not need to change the equipment after shifting on to the RLNG gas, he said.