Situationer: Why is PTI petrified of Dirty Harry?

Fifty-one years ago, 11,902 kilometers from Islamabad, Dirty Harry made his debut in which Clint Eastwood played the title role as a Police Inspector at the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). Dirty Harry was ruthlessly effective with a strong moral character, superb problem-solving skills, a high sense of ethics, critical thinking, sound judgment and physically fit. In real life, in 1986, Clint Eastwood was elected as the 30th Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, a city in California. Clint Eastwood is now 92. Dirty Harry’s main antagonist was Scorpio, a “psychopathic serial killer who kills people of all ages” including children. Fifty-one years ago, 11,902 kilometers from Islamabad, Dirty Harry’s arch-enemy was Scorpio, a sadist “who derived pleasure from inflicting pain, suffering, or humiliation on others”. Scorpio, at a very young age, killed his grandparents and was sent to a mental hospital from where he escaped and moved to San Francisco. Scorpio lived in a small room next to Kezar Stadium at the corner of Golden Gate Park. Andrew Robinson played the role of Scorpio Killer. Andrew Robinson is now 80.

Islamabad is 11,902 kilometers from San Francisco. In 2022, Islamabad’s Dirty Harry made his debut. Islamabad’s Dirty Harry, within his fraternity, is known as ‘Super Spy’. Islamabad’s Dirty Harry is a highly decorated soldier, a gallantry award winner plus devotion beyond call of duty in the War on Terror. The awards bestowed on Islamabad’s Dirty Harry include Tamgha-i-Basalat (for acts of valor, courage and devotion to duty), Imtiazi Sanad (the fifth-highest Pakistani military award for gallantry or distinguished service in combat) and COAS Commendation Card. Lo and behold, Clint Eastwood attended Piedmont Middle School but was held back due to poor academic scores whereas Islamabad’s Dirty Harry holds three Master’s degrees.

Scorpio murdered a 10-year old. Scorpio kidnapped Ann Mary Deacon, a teenager. Scorpio threatened to kill Ann Mary if he is not given a ransom of $200,000. San Francisco’s Dirty Harry tracked Scorpio and shot him in the leg. Scorpio managed to escape and then paid another criminal $200 to beat Scorpio so that Scorpio could frame Dirty Harry for the severe beating.

Scorpio hijacked a school bus and demanded another ransom that included a flight out of the Santa Rosa Airport. San Francisco’s Dirty Harry waited for the hijacked school bus on top of an overpass. As the hijacked school bus approached the overpass, Dirty Harry jumped onto the roof of the bus. Scorpio crashed the bus and fled. Dirty Harry wounded Scorpio with a fast-draw. San Francisco’s Dirty Harry then aimed his Smith & Wesson Model 29 revolver chambered for 44 Magnum, claiming about losing count of his shots. Scorpio Killer reached for his gun but Dirty Harry shot, killed the serial killer, removed his police badge, threw it into the pond and walked away. The three most famous Dirty Harry quotes are: “Go ahead. Make my day”; “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well do ya, punk?”; “Wait a minute. Do I get this right? You’re gonna play this creep’s game?”

Islamabad’s Dirty Harry is a career intelligence officer who has been dismantling the deadliest of terrorist networks for the past two decades. Islamabad’s Dirty Harry has a solid track record of knocking down transnational terrorist organisations.

Islamabad’s Dirty Harry has a history of putting his own life in danger in order to guarantee the safety and security of the people of Pakistan. Dirty Harry, the world over, has become the ‘personification of justice delivered through the barrel of a smoking gun’. Is that why the PTI is so petrified of Dirty Harry?