Fawad Chaudhry. The News/file

KARACHI: Former federal minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the establishment would be paid back in the same coin, adding that if the establishment is good to them, they will also be good to it, and if they strip our people naked, there would be no concessions.

During an interview with a private TV channel, when the anchorperson asked whether they were supported or opposed by the establishment currently, Fawad said that some people in the establishment supported them, while other did not. To this, the anchorperson said, “You mean to say some are supporting you, while others are supporting their leadership. Is there any split in the establishment.” To this, the PTI leader said it is not like that as there is a mechanism for decision-making and the unity of command, which all have to follow.

Elaborating their relations with the establishment, Fawad Chaudhry said the relations with the establishment keep changing on a daily basis as there are five to six persons who have say in the decision-making, adding, “If your relations with them are good, you are good for the establishment, and if relations are bad with them, you are bad.”

He further said the army was saying that its role was apolitical during current situation, which is a good thing as the politicians should be left to decide the matters of political nature. He further said that after former prime minister Imran Khan was voted out through no confidence, 37 elections have been held in the country, out which 29 have been won by the PTI.

He further said that in the Sunday’s Kurram election, neither Imran Khan, nor Pervaiz Khattak, and not even Mehmood Khan could go for campaigning but despite this Imran Khan (PTI) has secured 58 percent votes.

*He said that establishment’s decision to oust Imran was wrong.* He further said that the nation has completely rejected it, adding that the solution of the current situation lies in bowing before the nation’s decision.

When the anchorperson asked why Asad Umar announced meeting while Imran Khan denied any such thing, Chaudhry said Umar misunderstood the matter as Imran Khan had said closed door meeting would take place.

When asked, “You expelled Faisal Vawda from the party, while Khan himself didn’t know if the revolution would come through soft ballot box or the bloodshed.” To this, Fawad said Imran Khan very clearly said in tweet that in the world two kinds of revolution take place, one through soft ballot box, while another through bloodshed but we would go towards the soft ballot revolution.