Qasim vows to win more titles after Sindh Amateur triumph

KARACHI: Lahore's Qasim Ali Khan has vowed to win more national titles after capturing the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship crown here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

The big-hitting Qasim, who also won the Punjab Amateur in Multan last month, carded a par round of 72 to finish with a three-day aggregate of 220 (+4). That solid performance was good enough to give him title-winning victory by three shots. He was followed in second place by brothers Omar and Arsalan Shikoh Khan (223). In fourth place was Multan youngster Saad Habib.

Qasim's cause was helped by the fact that the tournament did not feature Karachi's top trio of Omar Khalid, Yashal Shah and Saim Shazli. The three, who are counted among the top players in Pakistan, had to miss the Sindh Amateur as they were busy taking part in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship in Amata Spring Country Club near Bangkok.

"I played well in the championship and am looking forward to continue giving my best in future events," said Qasim. Meanwhile KGC's Zahid Ibrahim won the seniors title while other top performers in the category included Khurram Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Rawalpindi's Mohsin Farooq, Brig Qasim Changezi, Col A Farooq and Salman Ali.