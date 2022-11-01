‘Only miracle can help Pakistan win Azlan Shah Cup’

ISLAMABAD: Former hockey stalwart Shahnaz Sheikh believes that only a miracle can help Pakistan win Azlan Shah Hockey title in the presence of some seasoned Asian teams.

Talking to ‘The News’ a day ahead of the start of the Azlan Shah Cup, former team coach and Olympian said that it would not be easy for Pakistan to topple South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

Pakistan kick off their campaign Tuesday (today) with a match against South Africa. “Only a miracle can help Pakistan win the Azlan Shah Hockey. The team is neither ready nor capable of defeating the best outfits. Japan are Asian Games champions. Malaysia have always been strong at their home turfs. I don’t think that Pakistan is one of the title favourites,” Shahnaz said.

He blamed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for making no efforts to persuade some of the leading players to join the camp. “Eight or nine senior players have opted out of the national camp. No effort was made to bring them round. Their inclusion would have been beneficial for the team as they know well the demands of international hockey. The new-look team will struggle,” he added.

Shahnaz said that hockey is fast becoming a thankless profession in Pakistan. “What these seniors require is financial security. In the absence of no professional hockey in the country, the only option they have at their disposal is to look for contracts abroad. These seniors have families to look after and as such are getting contracts abroad which is their right.”

Shahnaz said it would be a creditable performance if Pakistan beat teams like Malaysia and South Korea. “It is a test for Siegfried Aikman and his assistant coaches. Any good performance would surely help their credentials while low-key performance would open a big debate.”