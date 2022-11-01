Cholera spreading ‘rapidly’ across Lebanon: WHO

BEIRUT: A deadly cholera outbreak is spreading “rapidly” across Lebanon, exacerbated by a prolonged economic crisis and crumbling infrastructure, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday.

Lebanon´s first cholera outbreak in decades began earlier this month after the virulent disease spread from neighbouring Syria. “The situation in Lebanon is fragile as the country already struggles to fight other crises, compounded by prolonged political and economic deterioration,” said Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO representative in Lebanon. Since October 5, more than 1,400 suspected cases have been reported in Lebanon, including 381 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, the WHO said in a statement.

While the outbreak was initially confined to the impoverished north, it has “rapidly spread” across Lebanon, it added. The WHO said it has helped the cash-strapped country secure 600,000 vaccine doses, and efforts to secure more are “ongoing given the rapid spread of the outbreak”.