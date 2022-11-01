Climate activists spray-paint London buildings orange

LONDON: London police on Monday arrested eight people after environmental campaigners doused four landmark buildings in the British capital with orange paint in a Halloween protest.

Six were held after paint was sprayed on the interior ministry, the headquarters of the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch´s US media conglomerate News Corp, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers from the City of London force arrested two others following a similar protest at the Bank of England in the capital´s financial district. The Just Stop Oil group, which wants an end to new North Sea oil and gas exploration, said it was responsible and posted video on Twitter. The activists said the buildings were chosen “to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy -- government, security, finance and media”.