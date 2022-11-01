Netanyahu eyes comeback on eve of Israel election

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli politicians were making their final campaign pitches on Monday before the divided country holds its fifth election in less than four years, with hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu eyeing a comeback.

The 73-year-old Likud party leader served as prime minister for longer than anyone in Israel´s history before he was ousted in June 2021 by an ideologically-divided coalition crafted by the current caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

That motley alliance lasted only one year, triggering Tuesday´s vote, which will see Netanyahu and his allies try to secure the 61-year seat parliamentary majority in the 120-seat Knesset that has repeatedly eluded them.

The election comes in a year that has seen violence flare in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with near daily clashes in the occupied West Bank all summer. “Bibi” Netanyahu has long billed himself as the Jewish state´s guarantor of security, but has also been weakened by a trial on corruption charges which he denies.

To beat the camp around centrist Lapid and form a government, Netanyahu´s right-wing party will almost certainly have to rely on its long-standing ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies. He is also expected to turn to the extreme-right co-led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his virulent anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire occupied West Bank.

The final pre-election polls, released on Friday, underscored that Israel remains mired in an unprecedented era of political deadlock. The so-called Netanyahu bloc was predicted to take 60 seats in three surveys, from Israel´s Channel 12, Channel 13 and the Kan network.