RPCCHS office-bearers elected unopposed

According to the notification issued by the office assistant registrar Cooperative Societies, Rawal­pindi, as per report of convener election sub-com­mittee dated 30 October 2022, the members of Rawalpindi Press Club Cooperative Housing Society Rawalpindi are hereby notified as unopposed elected managing committee for the period of three years from the date of election 31 10 2022 under Bye-Laws No 31 of the society to carry out business of the society.

The members elected unopposed included Rana Tahir Mehmood, president, Tariq Hussain, vice president, Tariq Mehmood, general secretary, Amjad Hussain, treasurer, Kashif Hussain, executive member, Manzoor Ahmed, executive member and Abdul Waheed, executive member.