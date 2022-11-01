ABP&AW hold Mehfil-e-Milad

Rawalpindi:In reverence of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal, a Mehfil-e-Milad was organised by the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) IR Branch at the residence of Ms.Tahmeena Malik, President (IR Branch) here, which was attended by approximately 45 members.

It was heartening to see such a big group turn up to pay homage to the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) and enjoy the beautiful recitals of peace and blessings upon him. The room was aptly decorated for the event with white sheets creating the perfect ambience for the “farshi nashist” for the ladies, while the fragrance of freshly sprinkled rose water delighted the attendees, misri cardamom and saunf were served to enliven the taste buds.

Beautiful renditions of “Main to Panj Tan ka Ghulam”, “Jashn-e-Amad-e Rasool” and “Ya Nabi Salam Alayka” were recited in measured tones by Ms.Sana Nemat, Ms.Mona and Ms.Amina Talha.

The ceremony concluded by a moving and uplifting dua set to “Karam Mangta Hoon” followed by a combined prayer upon all attendees and for the safety and protection of Pakistan. The audience was mesmerized by the renditions and everyone participated in the “Salaam” by participating and reciting blessings of peace upon the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).

Before the commencement of the Milad, Tahmeena gave a brief report on the Association’s aggressive drive for fund raising for Flood Relief. Rawalpindi Branch managed to raise approximately Rs1,000,000 (Rupees 10 lakhs) and donated to Al-Khidmat Trust and DIL (Developments in Literacy).

The campaign must continue and members need to continue to support the rehabilitation process she added. This was followed by a sumptuous lunch spread, perfectly capping the event. Gatherings such as these provide a platform to strengthen the social fabric of the community by providing women with avenues to come together and share moments of spiritual joy and communication with like-minded individuals.