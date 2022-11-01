 
Tuesday November 01, 2022
Islamabad

Three held over firing at wedding

By APP
November 01, 2022

Rawalpindi:The Airport Police on Monday arrested three accused of fireworks and aerial firing at a wedding ceremony here, informed police spokesman. Weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested. The SP (Potohar) Division appreciated the performance of police team and said that actions would continue against such elements who endanger the lives of citizens.

