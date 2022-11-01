Bikers without number plates to face action

Islamabad: Following the special directives of IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been deployed against motorcycles without registration and number plates in the federal capital, the squads will carry out indiscriminate operations under legal action on important highways and roads.

According to the details, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic division to intensify legal actions against the law breakers, special squads have been deployed to take strict actions against motorcycles without registration and number plates.

The squads will carry out indiscriminate operations on various important highways and roads of Islamabad. These motorcycles should not be left behind under any circu­ms­tances. The Special Squad will conduct operations in view of any law and order situation and terror concerns, so as to avoid any untoward incident.

DIG Safe City said on the occasion that Islamabad Capital Police is using all resources to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, no elements will be allowed to disturb the peace of citizens, solving the problems of citizens is the first priority of Islamabad Capital Police.