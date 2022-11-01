Children’s literature conference opens at PAL

Islamabad:Three-day international conference titled ‘Children’s Literature: Past, Present and Future’ inaugurated at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Monday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that the conference would play a vital role in promoting intellectual enlightenment and talent among the children. Amir Muqam said that children’s literature and storytelling could be helpful in promoting students development and wellbeing.

He said that children’s literature is playing crucial part in education as it provides knowledge and entertainment. Amir Muqam said that PAL’s main objective is to work for the promotion of Pakistani literature and the welfare of writers in the country. “It is our understanding that through the promotion of literature and the welfare of the writers, other sections of people and Pakistani society can also be improved”, Amir Muqam added.

Adviser to PM lauded the services of Pakistan Academy of Letters for promoting literary activities in the country. Amir Muqam announced that this conference would be organised annually. He also announced to give special award to scholars working on children literature.

Adviser to PM said that our children be brought towards positive activities instead of damaging their future by lies. He said that this no service of the nation to divert the attention of the children. He said that children should be involved in the positive activities and they should be made good citizens. He urged the writers to submit their proposals for bring further improvement in the promotion of country literature. Senator Irfan Siddiqui was the guest of honour on the occasion. Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr Yousuf Khushk was also present on the occasion.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that resources were needs to promote children’s literature and scholars of children literature should be given awards. He said that earlier parents were used to tell stories to children which increased children’s interest in listening to stories. Irfan Siddiqui said that today parents don’t have time to keep track of the child where they were lost. He said that attracting children to books is very important.

Secretary, National Heritage and Culture expressed her gratitude and said that today’s ceremony is proof that the present government is fully aware of the importance of literature. She said that encouraging efforts to promote Pakistani literature and especially children’s literature is one of its top priorities. She said that children’s were an asset of country. Earlier, Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman said that the three-day international conference was organised by PAL in collaboration with Daira Illm-o-Adab Pakistan.

He said that in the conference, international and national writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature. He said that the conference will highlight salient features of children’s literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in national languages and international languages.

Three-day conference would also hold discussions on children's literature and the digital era, children's interests and future possibilities, tradition and patriotism, and hurdles in children's literature with practical solutions. A total of 11 sessions on the different aspects of children's literature will be held during the three-day conference. A number of foreign literary experts will join the conference online while a few will attend the three-day conference depending on the prevailing circumstances.