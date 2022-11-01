Police conduct search operation

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi and Golra police station, police said.

Search and combing operation was conducted in different area's by CTD and FC teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search operation 155 houses and 103 suspects, 50 motorcycles and 16 vehicles were checked. Moreover four bottles liquor and one 223 bore weapon with ammunition were recovered.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Sohail Zafar Chatta has instructed the Sindh, Traffic police and CTD officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation. “Will take every possible necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from the anti-state elements” DIG Sohail Zafar Chatta said while addressing the Sindh, Traffic police and CTD officials on Monday.

Following the special directions of IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG operations said that, all the officers are putting their best efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the capital. “Islamabad Capital Police will never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and will take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens and private and commercial properties”, he vowed. DIG Operations Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatta further said all the officers have been instructed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief the personnel time to time to deal with any law and order situation and check all the duties by themselves. “All personnel posted on duty should be sent with anti-riots kits”, he further directed.