‘Govt strives to provide relief to people’

LAHORE:A delegation of PMLN party workers led by Syed Tauseef Shah called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the government is striving to provide relief to the people from inflation and other problems on priority basis. He said that the country is currently facing various challenges; however, the government is trying hard to tackle these challenges.

Governor said that PMLN took practical steps to control inflation in its previous tenures. The economic conditions of the country have started to improve due to the wise policies of the govt, he added. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, development and improvement of the country is the top priority of the government. He said that PMLN leadership has always valued the contribution and sacrifices of its party workers for the party. The delegation included Haji Imdad Hussain, Amjad Nazir Butt, Shafqat Hussain Pandah, Shahaz Haider, Tariq Butt, Ch Sher Gujjar, Waqar Siddiqui, Tanveer Nisar Gujjar, Abdul Majeed Chan, Nasir Chohan, Advocate Ch Riaz Akhtar and Malik Ahmed Hassan.