PFA seizes huge quantity of expired food items

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated huge quantity of expired food items from a cold store here on Monday. PFA officials said that expired naan, kulcha, finger chips and many other imported edibles were recovered during the operation.

They said the operation was carried out under the supervision of Punjab Food Authority Director General who caught the new style of cheating the general public. Around 5,000kg imported frozen edibles were recovered from a warehouse, which included 3,000kg expired French fries, imported bread, butter cheese and 2,000kg vegetables.

Punjab Food Authority DG on this occasion said that expired frozen items were stored in a warehouse located in Sunder Industrial Estate for supplying in the city markets. He added that supplying expired food products after repacking was a serious offence.

Punjab Food Authority Director General said that defective goods returned from the market were found to be kept with fresh products and a number of pathogens including fungi, found in expired frozen products causing human diseases.

He maintained that according to the rules, fresh and expired frozen products must be kept separately. The mandatory halal certificate of imported products was also found to be non-existent, he revealed. Punjab Food Authority Director General warned that food adulteration and fraudsters will be dealt strictly.