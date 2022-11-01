PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Usman Qais has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis “Transcending The Conflict vs Cooperation Paradox: China-India Power Politics in South Asia”, Aisha Javed in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis “US Foreign Policy Towards Pakistan, 2001-2018: A Comparative Analysis of George Walker Bush and Barack Obama Administration”, Sara Saeed in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis “Impact of Climate Change on Transboundary Water Management of Indus River Basin”, Abid Hussain in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis “An Empirical Investigation of Acceptance, Quality and Usage of Mobile Devices in Predicting Adaptive Performance” and Fariha Qadir in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis “Perma Model of Positive Psychology in the Light of Qur’an and Sunnah: An Analytical Study”.